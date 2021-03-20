Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $5.32 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after buying an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,466,000 after buying an additional 97,973 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $117.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.