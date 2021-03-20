Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $5.46 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

NYSE HII opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.