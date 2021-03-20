Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,163,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,536,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after buying an additional 184,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $165.27 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

