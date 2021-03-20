Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,383,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 434,380 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 580.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 486,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

