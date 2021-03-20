Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $209.55 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00238095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002104 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,547,263,350 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

