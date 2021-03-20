Hedget (HGET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for about $9.04 or 0.00015421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $15.83 million and $1.40 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00696831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.