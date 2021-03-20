HEIDI (HDI) Market Cap Tops $1,545.70

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,545.70 and $35.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.