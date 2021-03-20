Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Helen of Troy worth $36,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

