Hellenic Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $165.17 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00003971 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $165.17 million and approximately $375,297.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.84 or 0.00344300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

