Helmet.insure Market Cap Hits $48.43 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003194 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $48.43 million and $5.57 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 88.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00140329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.57 or 0.00656386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,481,540 coins.

