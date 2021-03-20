HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.77 million and $3,664.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,519.39 or 1.00023308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00075014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,103,281 coins and its circulating supply is 260,968,131 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

