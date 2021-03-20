HeroNode (HER) Market Cap Reaches $589,059.78

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. HeroNode has a market cap of $589,059.78 and approximately $20.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HeroNode has traded up 97% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00647357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024624 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034109 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

