Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,123 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 66,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.