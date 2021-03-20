Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Acquires 428,316 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 332.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,316 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.19% of Huazhu Group worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

