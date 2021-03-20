Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Acquires New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 858,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,551,000. DoorDash accounts for 1.0% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.27% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,773,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $126,430,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $62,302,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $49,784,000.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,032. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.81.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

