Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys Shares of 225,000 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.89% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,950. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

