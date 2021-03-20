Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys Shares of 360,000 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,329,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.96% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 207,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of AXSM traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $64.60. 545,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.