Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys Shares of 600,000 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,144,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.23% of AbCellera Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $165,189,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,102,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000.

AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

