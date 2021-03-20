Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Decreases Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,715 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 1.25% of G1 Therapeutics worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,822. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 910,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

