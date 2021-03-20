Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lessened its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,102 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for 1.1% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 2.28% of Blueprint Medicines worth $142,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $104.65. 927,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,999. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

