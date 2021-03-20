Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377,936 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 11.95% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MREO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of MREO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 1,421,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,583. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.