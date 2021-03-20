Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,585,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,420,000 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 9.5% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.93% of JD.com worth $1,194,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $84.99. 13,364,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,512,084. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

