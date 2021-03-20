Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $120.20 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,500 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.0% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $120,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,757,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,521. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

