Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Invests $11.85 Million in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 1.95% of Codiak BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000.

CDAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $16.47. 255,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,983. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. On average, analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

