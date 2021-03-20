Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Invests $34.07 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,004,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,074,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.47% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000.

Shares of YSG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 2,252,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,848. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

