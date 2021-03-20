Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Invests $4.79 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.33% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTK traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,329 shares of company stock worth $1,418,235. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

