Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Invests $5.22 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.15% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,391,000.

AVIR stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $78.09. 392,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,754. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

