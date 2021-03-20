Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Invests $59.86 Million in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,864,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 5.68% of Aligos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,237,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000.

Aligos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 146,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,619. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aligos Therapeutics Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

