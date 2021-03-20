Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Makes New $21.23 Million Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,229,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 1.15% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

