Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAACU. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAACU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

