Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Makes New Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 391,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,627,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 812,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,849. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

