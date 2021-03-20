Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Purchases 600,000 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 2.67% of Forma Therapeutics worth $38,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,094. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

