Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Purchases Shares of 4,643,391 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,482,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 2.47% of 17 Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,759,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

17 Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 1,873,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

