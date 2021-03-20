Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Raises Stock Position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 4.37% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $35,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $724.16 million and a PE ratio of -20.86.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

