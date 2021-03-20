Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 134,984 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lessened its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,984 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,095. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

CVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

