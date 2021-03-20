Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 198,610 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,610 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.49% of IGM Biosciences worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 623.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,090 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGMS stock traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 495,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,406. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

