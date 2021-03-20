Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 293,560 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,560 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.46% of Athenex worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Athenex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Athenex by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Athenex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Laidlaw decreased their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of ATNX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. 11,793,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,489. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

