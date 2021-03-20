Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 653,885 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,648,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,885 shares during the period. iQIYI accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 5.27% of iQIYI worth $675,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. 9,291,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137,371. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.22.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

