Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 95,217 Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,217 shares during the quarter. Viela Bio makes up about 0.7% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 4.34% of Viela Bio worth $85,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Viela Bio by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after buying an additional 101,266 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viela Bio stock remained flat at $$53.01 during trading on Friday. Viela Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIE. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viela Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

