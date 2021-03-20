Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $848,883.13 and $88.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

