Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

HEP stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

