Holo Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $413.07 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00642291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,457,909,158 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.