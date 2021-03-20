Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Home Point Capital stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15.
About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
See Also: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.