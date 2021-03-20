Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

