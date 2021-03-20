Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.0530 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

