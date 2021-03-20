Homeros Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $25.62 million and $4.62 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00652506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

