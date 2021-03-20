Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.70 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,300. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

