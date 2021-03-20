Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $257.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.69 million and the lowest is $254.40 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $243.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

