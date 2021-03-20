Howdoo Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00653040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

