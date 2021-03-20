HTMLCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,846.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $6.61 million and $42,846.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 97.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,186.31 or 1.00033331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00038017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.33 or 0.00394368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00282678 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.98 or 0.00728420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005290 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.