Humanscape (HUM) Trading 40% Higher Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $58.20 million and $193,980.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00637405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024625 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

